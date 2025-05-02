Pinnacle UK, Brighton & Hove Foundation, and Tilgent Pay continue their commitment to giving back
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Demonstrating their ongoing dedication to community support, Pinnacle UK, Brighton & Hove Foundation, and Tilgent Pay have once again shown that giving back is at the heart of what they do.
Following recent business trips to Liberia, Ian personally delivered football kits donated by Pinnacle UK and Brighton & Hove Foundation. After spending two weeks in Worthing for football trials with Worthing FC and Worthing College, 16-year-old Dayspring Osisiogu returned home to Lagos last week, bringing with him several bags of football kit from Pinnacle, along with a full kit generously donated by Alan Atkinson, Head Coach at Worthing Dynamos FC.
Upon his return, Dayspring presented the donated gear to Island Stars, a local football academy in Lagos that is committed to creating a nurturing environment for the development of young boys and girls through sport.
Later this month, Ian will return to Liberia with additional kits and trophies donated by Pinnacle UK, Brighton & Hove Foundation, and Worthing FC. These will be used for a Tilgent Pay-sponsored football tournament, aimed at uplifting underprivileged children in some of the most remote areas of Liberia.