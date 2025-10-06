Plenty to celebrate with four tries despite a loss for Haywards Heath RFC

There were two senior home games at Whitemans Green on Saturday – Haywards Heath’s 1st XV faced a strong Weybridge Vandals side while the Heath Rams entertained Worthing threes.

In an evenly matched game Heath were looking the equal of Vandals holding their own for the first 20 minutes until the visitors scored against the run of play for a 0-5 scoreline.

Heath hit straight back and from a lineout in the Vandals’ 22 they drove the maul up to the line where Charles Newey peeled off to crash over and score. From out wide Tom Wharton converted magnificently given the windy conditions for 7-5.

Vandals responded with two further tries before Heath retaliated with a try of their own when a tapped penalty drove up towards the try line for second-row Harry Clarke to drive through the defence. Wharton again knocked over the extras for a 14-17 advantage to the visitors at the break.

The HHRFC clubhouse balcony was crowded for two entertaining matches at Whitemans Green

Vandals started the second half strongly and were first on the board scoring a couple of tries but only after Heath had failed to take full advantage of three good try scoring opportunities of their own deep in the Vandals red zone.

Again Heath were able to reply with a series of pick and go's from the forwards seeing September's Player of the Month, Josh Salisbury, battering through tacklers for a try which was converted by Wharton for 21- 29.

Heath continued to attack but kept coughing up possession allowing Vandals to put the game to bed with three tries all scored on the counter attack from a long way out. However, Heath were not done yet and more good work from the pack saw back row Charlie Bennett bursting through for the fourth try and an important bonus point.

A final score of 26 -44 flattered the visitors and with a bit more composure Heath could have been closer to winning.

The clubhouse was busy for the U12s celebration

On the adjacent pitch an impressive performance from the Heath Rams saw them beat a big and experienced Worthing side with some open running rugby by 55-22.

The clubhouse was busy with international and Premiership rugby live on the big screens and a large gathering at a pre-match lunch for the annual tie presentation to the Heath U12s who graduated into the junior ranks at the club, receiving their club ties from current captain Jack Lucas.

The club was also abuzz with the news that it has secured a three-year partnership with GEW - the family owned Sussex company that has built a world-leading position in UV curing technology and label printing.

Phil Herbert, Commercial Director at the Club, said, “GEW has been a strong supporter of Heath for the last three years, sponsoring the goal post protectors and we are delighted that the company has decided to extend this arrangement and become our main club sponsor for the next three years. We look forward to working even more closely to promote the key shared values of inclusivity, accessibility and sport for all."

Heath U12s received their club ties from 1st XV captain Jack Lucas

HHRFC welcome players of all ages and abilities to its senior and youth ranks at any time. For more information contact [email protected].

1st team squad: Euan Greaves-Smith; Harry Edwards; Charles Newey; Ellis Dubois; Harry Clarke; Charlie Bennett; Josh Salisbury; Connor Mullins; Jamie Thurston; Tom Wharton; Matt Cains; Jack Lucas (capt); Charlie Patey-Johns; Oscar Mann; Josh Pratt; Flinn Herbert; George Targett; Tom Smith.