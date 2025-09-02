Podiums at home and abroad for Mid Sussex triathletes

A tour around the world for our Mid Sussex Tri Club athletes competing at home and overseas this weekend, putting all their training in to their race day experiences…

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Triathlon weekend was popular with many club athletes taking part. Liz Taylor succeeded getting on the podium in her age group, standard-tri-distance first-timer Natalie Houldcraft came 5th in her age group Karen King was 6th in hers.

Further afield on the world stage Justin Clark was at the European Triathlon Championships in Istanbul, finishing an amazing 12th in age group. Finally Stewart Conway was at the UK middle distance triathlon championship in Shropshire and came 1st in his age group and 10th overall. Good training for his IronMan World Cup adventure in 2 weeks down in Nice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well done all triathletes, great inspiration for us all to keep it going as the weather starts to cool.

If you’d like to get involved, to help you keep fit during the autumn and winter, get in touch at [email protected]