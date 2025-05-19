Podiums, PBs and promising debuts: A week to remember for Hastings AC athletes

It was a week of outstanding performances, personal bests and promising debuts as Hastings AC athletes competed across three major events – the Sussex District League at Withdean Stadium, the ever-popular Hailsham Run and the opening fixture of the Southern League.

At the Withdean in the U13 Sussex District League, it was a fantastic evening of competition as juniors athletes produced a series of impressive performances – many from newcomers.

HAC’s Veronika Lyan made a remarkable first appearance, sprinting to 2nd place in the A string 75m with a time of 10.9s. She also took 2nd in the A string High Jump, clearing 1.26m—a superb start to her athletics journey.

Bella Taylor showcased versatility on track and middle distance, finishing 5th in the B string 75m and showing great endurance to claim 2nd in the B string 1000m. Eleanor Newstead competed solidly in a tough field, placing 5th in both the A string 75m and A string 600m.

HAC's U13 girls showcase their talent at the Withdean

Eva Harwood secured 2nd in the B string 75m and delivering a strong 3rd place finish in the A string 1000m. Newcomer Toni-Jayde continued her promising development in just her second-ever competition, clocking 12.7s in the 75m – a performance that hints at exciting potential ahead.

On Saturday, the spotlight turned to the Hailsham Run, where local athletes competed across the 3K, 5K, and 10K.

In the 3K, Cobey Buckley delivered a sensational performance, storming to 1st place out of 367 runners. He also slashed 1min 15 off his personal best, finishing in a superb 11:05 and earning a well-deserved trophy, presented by the mayor.

Brother Caleb Buckley followed suit in the 5K, clocking 18:55 to finish 4th out of 185 runners and claiming the title of first junior overall.

Cobey Buckley manages a new course PB

Will Withecombe maintained his excellent form in the 10K, finishing 2nd overall and taking home a podium finish and trophy.

The first fixture of the Southern Athletics League saw strong representation from the club’s senior and junior athletes, delivering personal bests, event debuts, and impressive depth across the board.

Lenny Cole competed in four events, recording standout results: 100m – 4th place, new PB of 11.94; 200m – 2nd place, new PB of 24.56; Long Jump (B string) – 2nd place; Discus – 7th place.

Making his SAL debut, Dewi Edwards delivered two personal bests: 200m (B string) – 2nd place; Javelin (A string) – 20.04m; Veteran GB athlete Steve Baldock continued to set the standard, placing 4th in the 400m and 5th in the 800m with a season-best time of 2:09.

Podium Places at the Hailsham Run 2025

Also new to the SAL, Jacob Smith impressed with a 3rd place finish in the B string 800m (2:14 PB) and a 4.79m effort in the Long Jump (6th)—both significant improvements. Ross Horsman made his Shot Put debut, finishing 6th, while Will Withecombe represented the club in the B string, placing 5th.

The men’s 4x100m relay team claimed 4th place.

On the women’s side, Rosie Ferguson delivered a confident performance in the A string 800m, placing 2nd. Isla Horsman mirrored that success in the B string with her own 2nd place finish and also debuted in the High Jump, clearing an impressive 1.35m.