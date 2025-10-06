Point against Sheppey sets Hassocks up nicely for Seagulls challenge in Senior Cup

With excitement already through the roof about hosting Brighton & Hove Albion’s youngsters in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup tonight (Oct 7), Hassocks could have easily taken their eye off the ball when it came to the weekend visit of Sheppey United.

So a 1-1 Isthmian South East draw against the Ites after an entertaining 90 minutes represented a decent point for the Robins.

The good news was not restricted to what happened on the pitch, either. Hassocks Goes Gold were invited along as complimentary matchday sponsors at the end of their annual September fundraising efforts to support the Children & Young People’s Cancer Association.

Robins and Sheppey fans combined donated a fantastic £550 to the cause of welcome guests to the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground. Less welcome was Storm Amy. Her biting winds made the first weekend of October feel more like a cold day in the depths of December.

Hassocks and Sheppey take on each other - and Storm Amy | Photo: Phil Westlake

So cold in fact that Robins striker Morgan Vale put on a base layer at half time. And having warmed himself up, Vale went onto score the Robins equaliser with his first goal of the season just before the hour mark. That cancelled out the 16th minute lead given to Sheppey by their goal machine Rolando Uno.

Unusually, both sides scored while defending against the wind. Most spectators expected it to be a case of the team with Amy in their favour dominating that respective half. It is a credit to the football played that did not end up being the case.

Hassocks made an enterprising start with new acquisition Damien Theodore looking particularly threatening down the right. The former Burgess Hill Town teenager was making his Robins debut after signing on loan from League Two Gillingham.

Hassocks supporters love an all-action winger and after picking up the man-of-the-match award, Theodore looks like he has the potential to become a firm fan favourite, however long his spell with the Robins lasts.

It was against the run of play when Uno put the Ites ahead. Jacob Lambert went around three Hassocks defenders on a winding run down the left flank. His pass inside found captain Billy Bennett, who laid off to Uno. There did not seem much danger with Uno having his back to goal on the edge of the Robins box. Yet he did superbly to roll away from Matt Gunn and Dan Turner before taking a snapshot catching James Shaw by surprise.

Hassocks dropped off for the next quarter hour until Raging Joe Bull sparked the Robins into life from left back. Bull drew a brilliant full stretch save from Ites goalkeeper Adam Molloy with a free kick after Theodore was wiped out on the edge of the box by Lex Allan.

Two minutes later and Bull overlapped with Jack Troak up the flank to collect a Vale lay-off. Bull crossed low and hard to the back post. Rob Malila arrived but the ball got caught under his feet and he could only steer wide.

Nine minutes into the second half and an incredible 15 second sequence saw Hassocks get about six shots away. Somehow, none found their way beyond Molloy.

The Sheppey goal did not live a charmed life for much longer. Four minutes later and the Robins levelled.

Theodore drifted inside from the right wing and after leading Allan on a merry dance, subtly put a pass between two Sheppey defenders and into the path of Troak. Molloy sprawled low down to keep out Troak’s shot with a strong hand. Unfortunately for the Ites, the ball diverted straight to Vale. He showed remarkably quick reactions to contort a leg and half-volley the rebound into the unguarded net whilst Molloy remained on the ground.

Hassocks were probably expecting Sheppey to come on strong in the closing stages with the wind in their favour and Uno in such sparkling form. But the Ites never really forced the issue after Vale equalised. A point apiece was a fair result and sets Hassocks up nicely for their crack at the Albion in midweek.