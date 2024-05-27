Points bonaza for Pulborough bowlers
Play began with a home match in the Brooke's Motors League against Norfolk BC from Littlehampton on Tuesday from 2pm. 2 League triples and a friendly took to the green for 18 ends of tough competition in changeable weather, with the green changing speed every end!
After 9 ends it looked like both home triples would make it over the finish line, but Norfolk pulled out all the stops to deny Pulborough the clean sweep.
John Brown's triple of Terry Chriss and Jane Gray finished with a flourish, taking 5 shots on the last ends to clinch the win overall by just 2 shots, 33/31and 4 valuable League points!
Next up was an away BML match against local rivals Storrington BC on Thursday. 2 League triples played, with Top Rink honors going again to John Brown, Terry Chriss and this time Jenny Patterson as Lead 17/7.
With a 3 shot win on the second rink and a final score of 33/20 to Pulborough, it's a further 6 League points to add to the pot! Saturday's away match in the West Sussex Bowls League at Petworth BC was declared a draw, after an accident with one of the home players led to the match being cut short and the points shared, our thoughts go out to the injured player.
Both teams receive 5 League points. Monday the 27th is Pulborough's third Open Day of the season as part of Bowls England's "Big Bowls Weekend" from 2pm, all bowlers new or experienced are welcome to come along and have a go.