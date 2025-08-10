A trip to Norfolk BC in Littlehampton is always a challenge and a match against Norfolk Yellow in the Brooks Motors League was no exception.

Two triples played 18 ends in windy, but warm conditions, with Malcolm Gray's rink having a fantastic first half, finding themselves 12/8 up on end 9, only to drop their guard and let the home team in to take the win.

Skip Terry Chriss, with Alfie Fuller as Lead and Jane Gray as two, took the lead with four shots on the third end and battled their way to a 18/15 win and two more valuable League points for a rink win.

After an eight-point loss on home turf in June, retribution was well overdue when Pulborough travelled to Tarring Priory.

Four League rinks and a ladies friendly played 18 ends of competitive bowls, with the away side digging their heals in to steal eight points and get their revenge.

Dave Cobbold's rink took four shots on the 17th end to take the lead and win by 16 shots to 15, Steve Adsett, Ray Knight, Ryan Davy and Trevor Bushell scored five shots on the first end and didn't look back, winning by 19 shots to 13, whilst top rink went to Club Captain John Brown, Lead Alfie Fuller, number 2 James Barber and number 3 Ian Younger won over half their ends and a 6 on the 14th end to take top rink by 26 shots to 12.

The final score was 74-57 to Pulborough.

The George Lewis Handicap Pairs is in its third year, with seven drawn pairs taking part in hot conditions. The handicaps for each team are worked out from players individual handicaps being added together and halved to give the pair's handicap.

Three matches made up the first round of 11 ends, with Terry Chriss/John Brown, Ivan Salmon/Jeff Davy, Steve Adsett/Ryan Davy and Dave Cobbold/Brian Maughan progressing to the semi-finals and the other teams being knocked out.

After a break for lunch and refreshments, play continued on new rinks, with Terry/John losing out to Ryan and Steve by 16 shots to 10 and Dave and Brian dominating their match despite having to make up a three-shot difference in the handicaps, to win by 18 -14.

The final gathered the crowds, with the handicap just one shot in Ryan and Steve's favour it was always going to be close and the quality of the bowling produced some stunning shots, taking the match the full 11 ends. Steve and Ryan took the win by 16-11 and lifted the two pewter tankards, presented by George Lewis's daughter Jane and Jenny and widow Elaine.

1 . Contributed Ryan Davy and Steve Adsett winning the George Lewis Handicap Pairs. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Malcolm Gray in action at Tarring Priory. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Ryan Davy in action against Tarring Priory in the WSBL. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Trevor Bushell bowling at Tarring in the WSBL. Photo: Submitted