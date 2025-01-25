Points shared in SCFL Division One

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Godalming came into the match after winning six games in a row and are fourth in the SCFL Division One. Copthorne have struggled so far this season and are third from bottom having played more games than their relegation rivals.

The Fusion Aviation Stadium was the venue for this physical encounter. Godalming started well and were progressive down the wings, especially the right. However, it was Copthorne who scored first. The Yellows were putting pressure on Godalming in the final third and got themselves ahead after 15 minutes with John Cave scoring a great goal.

The away team’s striker, James Mansfield, was playing well holding the ball up whilst his teammates joined in on the attacks. Copthorne were fortunate not to concede in the early exchanges and after 31 minutes they were awarded a penalty. Godalming’s goal stopper, Ryan O’Sullivan pulled off a great save, keeping the score at 1-0 to Copthorne.

Copthorne defend Towns corner

The second half kicked off at full throttle with the first 10 minutes fairly even. There were signs that the skilful Deji Alabi fancied his chances as he teased the Copthorne defence down the right wing. On more than one occasion he took on defenders to cut in on his left foot to shoot, and on the 57th minute, he did just that.

The ball was worked through midfield to Alabi and with his low centre of gravity he was able to get past two defenders and curled a beauty into the top corner. He ran off to celebrate with his teammates on the bench, the score was 1-1, with all to play for.

With half an hour left, the game became disjointed with soft fouls, terrible injuries, miraculous recoveries and constant substitutions. One of those substitutions was the goal scorer, Alabi, which surprised the away fans.

The remaining opportunities were left to set pieces as the sun set in the sky and the horizon became a wave of rouge. Godalming finished the stronger but couldn’t get that all important winner, and the game ended 1-1.

The GWS Man of the Match went to James Mansfield, for his tireless work upfront.

Next up, Godalming are at home in the Surrey Premier Cup against Old Carthusians. Copthorne are at home to relegation rivals Montpelier Villa.