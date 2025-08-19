Polegate Town play their first game at higher level
They are having to play home games on the Hailsham Community College 4G while they are having work done to the changing rooms at Polegate WMRG to meet the requirements needed to play step seven football at Wannock Road.
Town are hopeful work will be completed in a few weeks to see them return to playing home games at Polegate in September.
Unfortunately despite taking an early lead, Town lost their first game 2-1 versus Lindfield, who won the championship last season.
The second team start their season on September 6.
Any new players wishing to join the club can get in touch through the club website or social media for details on training.