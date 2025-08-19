Polegate Town play their first game at higher level

By Liam Brooks
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2025, 14:44 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 11:43 BST
Polegate Town played their first ever game in the premier division of the Mid Sussex Football League following promotion after finishing runners-up in the championship last season.

They are having to play home games on the Hailsham Community College 4G while they are having work done to the changing rooms at Polegate WMRG to meet the requirements needed to play step seven football at Wannock Road.

Most Popular

Town are hopeful work will be completed in a few weeks to see them return to playing home games at Polegate in September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unfortunately despite taking an early lead, Town lost their first game 2-1 versus Lindfield, who won the championship last season.

The second team start their season on September 6.

Any new players wishing to join the club can get in touch through the club website or social media for details on training.

Related topics:Lindfield
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice