Polegate Town play their first game at Step 7

Polegate Town played their first ever game in the Premier Division of the Mid Sussex Football League following promotion after finishing runners-up in the Championship last season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently Polegate are having to play home games at Hailsham Community College 4G whilst they are having work done to the changing rooms at Polegate WMRG to meet the requirements needed to play Step 7 football at Wannock Road.

Town are hopeful work will be completed in a few weeks to see them return to playing home games at Polegate in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately despite taking an early lead, Town lost their first game 1-2 vs Lindfield, who won the Championship last season.

The 2nd team start their season on September 6.

Any new players wishing to join the club, please get in touch through the website or social media for details on training.