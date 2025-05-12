Polegate Town secure promotion thanks to tense final-day win
Town knew only a win would secure promotion, with Reigate aiming not to lose to secure promotion themselves.
An evenly contested match saw Town victorious thanks to a goal from Callam Jones midway through the first half.
Reigate had chances and saw the ball cleared off the Polegate line three times during the match, but Town defended superbly to earn the win they needed to finish as runners-up behind division winners Lindfield. Reigate finish the season in third place.
Town will now play in the Mid Sussex Premier Division – at Step 7 for the first time in their history.
Manager Scott Defty only took over the first team last summer, bringing in several young players to the club, many of whom were having their first taste of adult football.
Defty said: "Hard work pays off when you play with courage and belief in equal measure. These boys deserve huge amounts of credit for that.”
It's been a great season for the club, with the second team, managed by Mark Davis, narrowly missing out on promotion themselves, finishing third in Division 3 South.