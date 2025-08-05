Polegrove ladies champions again

Polegrove retain their Top Club crown

Polegrove ladies won the Sussex County top club title for the fourth year in a row.

Playing Burgess Hill at Woodingdean, Rachel Mackriell once again set the game up after a 21-5 win.

The pairs of Jo Watt and Denise Hodd won 22-8 which sealed Burgess Hills fate. But the fours, Rosamund Wood, Alison Watt and Sue Cooper pulled off a 20-15 win and the triples team of Alice Phillimore, Margaret Adcock and Nina Allbut narrowly lost.

