Polegrove ladies champions again
Polegrove retain their Top Club crown
Polegrove ladies won the Sussex County top club title for the fourth year in a row.
Playing Burgess Hill at Woodingdean, Rachel Mackriell once again set the game up after a 21-5 win.
The pairs of Jo Watt and Denise Hodd won 22-8 which sealed Burgess Hills fate. But the fours, Rosamund Wood, Alison Watt and Sue Cooper pulled off a 20-15 win and the triples team of Alice Phillimore, Margaret Adcock and Nina Allbut narrowly lost.