Polegrove National finalists: Polegrove ladies win County semi finals
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Playing in the County semis last weekend Rachel Mackriell earned her place in the two woods competition and along with Nina Allbut and Denise Hodd had a convincing win in the triples.
The three were joined by Margaret Adcock to earn a finalist spot in the senior fours competition and by Lyndsey Jamison in the fours. Rosamund Wood has now gained enough points to be awarded her County badge next season as her and Denise Hodd won their pairs match.
All finalists now go on to represent Sussex at the National finals at Leamington in August.
The County finals will held on July 27th and 28th
In the National top club competition the ladies had a great win against Sutton and are now in the last 16 in England.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.