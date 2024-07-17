Polegrove National finalists: Polegrove ladies win County semi finals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Polegrove ladies have achieved great success in County competitions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playing in the County semis last weekend Rachel Mackriell earned her place in the two woods competition and along with Nina Allbut and Denise Hodd had a convincing win in the triples.

The three were joined by Margaret Adcock to earn a finalist spot in the senior fours competition and by Lyndsey Jamison in the fours. Rosamund Wood has now gained enough points to be awarded her County badge next season as her and Denise Hodd won their pairs match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All finalists now go on to represent Sussex at the National finals at Leamington in August.

The County finals will held on July 27th and 28th

In the National top club competition the ladies had a great win against Sutton and are now in the last 16 in England.