Burgess Hill Town’s triple-winning Sussex County League squads managed by Alan Pook will be re-uniting at Leylands Park for a reunion for the Hillians league match against Phoenix Sports on March 29.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three years Pook managed the Leylands Park outfit was probably the most successful period in the club’s history and kick-started their rise up to the Isthmian League following a spell of dominance of Sussex football in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The Hillians won the Sussex County League three years running (96/97, 97/98 and 98/99) while also winning plenty of cups as well as having some very memorable FA Vase runs with victories over Canvey Island and Clitheroe being particularly memorable as Pook assembled one of the finest squads in the Hill’s history and arguably one of the best squads in Sussex football has seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season the Hillians are enjoying an excellent season and currently sit third in the Isthmian south east table and the former players and management will be in attendance for the game on Saturday, March 29, against Phoenix Sports, where they will be introduced on the pitch before the game.

Hill celebrate a trophy in 1999

Along with Pook those confirmed attending include inspirational former skipper Daren Newman, legendary striker Ashley Carr, Mickey and Graham Farmer, Richard Cheal, Paul Thomsett, Rene Duchossoy and plenty more of Sussex’s finest players who wore the Hillians colours during that period.

Players from that era are invited to arrive at the ground for 2pm and will be given free entry. To add your name to the guest list please email [email protected]