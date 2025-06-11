Selsey Cricket Club officials say they are moving forward in a positive manner ,following a bumpy start to the season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The senior side, having hadto pull out of the Sussex Cricket League, are in the process of getting fixtures for Sundays.

The colts section is underway and is being well supported on Thursday and Friday evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any teams who would like a friendly Sunday match can contact them at [email protected]

Rounders action at Selsey last summer | Picture: David Richardson

Their thanks go out to the Foresters, whose support has allowed them to take on a qualified coach, which will allow their young cricketers to improve their skills.

Events are planned for the season including the annual rounders event on Sunday, August 3.

The bar is open on Friday evenings and the club thanked all those who were supporting them.

Sunday fixtures will be published soon on the club’s website – see www.selseycc.co.uk