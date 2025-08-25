Powell-Downey double gives Peacehaven and Telscombe victory in FA Vase

Reuel Powell-Downey scores his second goal | Picture: Stanley Bernard

Peacehaven & Telscombe won 2-0 at Larkfield & New Hythe in the FA Vase preliminary round.

After an uninspiring first half, Reuel Powell-Downey scored in the 67nd minute from outside the box. Then five minutes later from close range he ensured Peacehaven went through to the next round with a second goal.

After a lacklustre start to the season Haven brought a smile to their fans with a decisive win and the chance of some prize money this season.

The Tye reached the quarter-finals of the Vase in 2022-23.

In the league Peacehaven lost at Shoreham on bank holiday Monday but return to action at home to Pagham on Saturday.