Powell-Downey double gives Peacehaven and Telscombe victory in FA Vase
Peacehaven & Telscombe won 2-0 at Larkfield & New Hythe in the FA Vase preliminary round.
After an uninspiring first half, Reuel Powell-Downey scored in the 67nd minute from outside the box. Then five minutes later from close range he ensured Peacehaven went through to the next round with a second goal.
After a lacklustre start to the season Haven brought a smile to their fans with a decisive win and the chance of some prize money this season.
The Tye reached the quarter-finals of the Vase in 2022-23.
In the league Peacehaven lost at Shoreham on bank holiday Monday but return to action at home to Pagham on Saturday.