Powerboat Training Day at Bexhill Sailing Club

Bexhill Sailing Club hosted Day 1 of RYA Powerboat Training Level 2 on Saturday 11th October. Day 2 will be in 2 weeks time. Enthusiastic students learned all about safety procedures on board a powerboat, most importantly the mandatory use at all times of the kill cord. If the cox falls overboard, the kill cord, if worn, will cut the engine, potentially saving their life. They also learned how to fuel the boat, and what safety equipment should be carried.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Undoubtedly the highlight was when the students got to drive the powerboats. When the course has been completed in 2 weeks time the students will be eligible for an International Powerboat Licence, and able to Cox the Club's safety boats as often as they like.

Sunday 12th October was the Club Cup sailing competition which 14 boats entered. There were no separate Fleets, they all raced as one. Even if you win the race, you can't win the trophy is you have already won a trophy this season, and lots of the entrants have already earned 2025 silverware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a gusty north easterly wind, Bft 3-5. The course was laid out to head initially east, then around a triangle. The gusts made going tricky, particularly near shore, resulting in 2 capsizes and 3 retirements. Fraser Tod took his new Laser Pico for a spin and did very well, although he did collide during the race with Rachel Wynn's Comet, but fortunately no damage to sailors nor boats.

RYA Powerboat Level 2 course at Bexhill Sailing Club by R Wynn

Preliminary results show Richard Eagleton won the competition in his Europe dinghy. Bob Palmer came second and Eve Fifield third, both in Laser Radials. If they have already won trophies this season, the trophy will go to Chris Heath, Arne Lovius, James Tod or Dave Kerr. We will find out at the Annual Awards Dinner at the end of November!

If you would like to get your RYA International Powerboat Licence next year, please contact [email protected]