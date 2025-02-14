Premier League more than a game: Tye’s Premier League Kicks journey

Tye has been heavily involved in our Premier League Kicks Broadfield Juniors session for a couple of years now. Tye joined the programme to engage in football in a fun environment alongside his team he plays for at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Premier League Kicks Junior’s session engages young people aged 8-13 years old using football as a tool to promote social inclusion and we aim to support their personal development, providing pathways into our Education and Elite & Development programmes, as well as being a part of our youth voice initiative. Our programmes aim to reach those who may be at risk of anti-social behaviour and act as a safe space for young people to socialise and participate regardless of their skill level.

As Tye attended our sessions regularly, it was apparent his drive and ambition to take ownership within the sessions shone through. These sessions not only helped Tye to improve his football skills but also enhanced his teamwork and communication abilities. Tye was drawn into leadership opportunities the sessions offered for participants to coach and support younger participants, which allows Tye to step out of his comfort zone and develop valuable leadership opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tye took on an ownership within the role through mentoring younger players and helping them integrate into their new session. His enthusiasm created a sense of belonging and support within the group. His empathy and patience with showed positive reinforcement shone through as Tye was proud to see the joy of younger players grow and succeed on the pitch which reinforced his desire to continue supporting others.

Tye: Premier League More Than A Game

Within our Premier League Kicks sessions, Tye became involved in organising community events, helping to organise and plan tournaments and community outreach activities which were aimed to engage more people in the area and provide a fun and entertaining environment which aimed to promote inclusion and physical activity but also encouraged diverse groups of people to come together and Tye made clear that he enjoys growing his personal confidence whilst showing a commitment to making a difference in the community. Tye also took a role as team captain within some of our sessions and without realising, he created a peer support network and recognised that many young people faced challenges beyond football.

Tye has been involved in delivering our workshops which centre around mental health, as well as supporting and volunteering with the delivery of the session, whether that is helping with preparing equipment and resources or helping staff. Through supporting with workshops in the past, not only has Tye help to educate his fellow peers on a range of social issues but he always gives them support in wider society such as school which extends beyond the football pitch and contributes to a broader impact.

As Tye continued his journey through Premier League Kicks, he has also started to explore other opportunities in football and mentions how he inspires to play football in the future. The experiences gained through the programme have helped develop Tye’s leadership skills and he has developed role model qualities for others to aspire to - we look forward to supporting and seeing Tye grow in the future.