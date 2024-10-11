Premier League Primary Stars afternoon of fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last Friday was an amazing day for local students as Maidenbower Primary, Our Lady Queen of Heaven, and Charlwood Primary School came together for an afternoon of fun and learning as part of the Premier League Primary Stars programme. Hosted at the Broadfield Stadium, the event was filled with excitement, education, and football action, making it an unforgettable afternoon.

The day kicked off with a stadium tour, offering the students a behind-the-scenes tour of The Broadfield Stadium. They had the chance to explore areas usually out of bounds due to the players being present. The tour included the changing rooms, media room, and even the dugouts. The walk round made the children ask lots of questions and got them prepared for the tournament in the afternoon. The tour also gave the students a sense of what it feels like to be in the stadium on matchday.

Following the tour, students participated in a No Room for Racism workshop, an important element of the Premier League Primary Stars programme. This workshop emphasized the importance of respect, diversity, and inclusion, using the power of football and with the input from Demi Stokes to inspire the children. The children engaged in thoughtful discussions about racism and discrimination, learning valuable lessons about equality. It was a powerful session that kept the children engaged from start to finish. Again, sparking lots of conversation and questions from the students.

After the workshop, it was time for main attaction of the day, the football tournament on our recently refurbished ball court. Teams from each school competed in a friendly but highly contested tournament, showcasing their footballing skills, as well as great teamwork, sportsmanship, and inclusion.

A huge congratulations goes to Maidenbower Primary, who were victorious, winning the tournament! The students proudly took home Premier League Primary Stars certificates, and selected students from all schools given trial invites for our Girls Development Programme.

We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along and took part, we had a great day and enjoyed seeing lots of happy faces as they played football and educated on some important subjects.