President takes on captain at Guestling Bowls Club

President v Captain participants at Guestling BC

The President v Captain match at Guestling Bowls Club drew a magnificent turnout of 22 members.

They enjoyed the traditional internal competition held in beautiful weather on Sunday at Guestling.

The outcome wasn’t the main issue of the day but for the record the captain’s team prevailed by a narrow margin – 64-61.

An enjoyable and memorable afternoon was had.

