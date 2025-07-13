Priory four in Sussex Final

After close early exchanges, Tarring Priory's senior four of John Schools, John Bailey, Keith Brinsmead and skip Chris Ide found the Eastbourne green to their liking and they ran out convincing 25 - 11 in their semi final clash against Hollingbury's Robert Thorpe

Ide was brought back down to earth when he suffered a 3 -29 mauling at home to Bognor' Regis's Peter Hannam in the West Sussex League Division 1. Having been 3 -15 down at the halfway stage skip Dave Levey had a perfect second half to beat Paul Alford 17 -15 but this was the only success for Priory who went down to a surprise 49 -84 defeat to the league's bottom club. Alan Messer fought all the way but lost out 14 -16 to Matt Bonner and Stuart Shwartz was behind from the seventh end, finishing with a 15 -25 defeat. Only 16 points now cover top to bottom of the league. Team Manager Ide said, "We were without 5 regular players today, but I take nothing away from Bognor's excellent performance. Any team can win in what has turned out to be the most exciting league in memory"

Meanwhile Priory maintained their top spot in the Stracey League with an 86 -56 home win over Lancing. Top rink went to Mike Mahoney, Mike Meadows, Steve Allen and Ian Robertson who overcame Les Koraknai 24 -9. They were well supported by Messer's rink of Mike Belton, John Fairs and Roy Barclay who stormed to a 24 -14 win over the experienced Phil Hilsden. Belton is now undefeated in 8 matches in this competition. Nick Eager edged out Alan Bailey 18 -15 and veteran David Fairs completed the clean sheet with a 20 -18 success against Chris Byrnes. Team Manager John Proffitt has urged his players not to let up as they move into the second half of the campaign

In the Brodie League, Priory notched up their 5th successive win, against bottom of the league Worthing, , to keep them on the fringes of the championship race. Skip Ray Baker, Trevor Puttick and Belton led the way with a 20 -10 win over Steve Murphy and there was also triples success for Messer against Chris Matthews 16 -14. Eager and Ide won their pairs over Dave Sergent thanks to a winning streak of 7 ends, finishing 22 -11 and David Fairs managed a 20 -13 success in the searing heat against Ted Poole