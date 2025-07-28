Priory step up at Bognor

The most competitive and unpredictable West Sussex Bowls League continued to throw up surprises. Having been soundly beaten at home by Bognor only 2 weeks ago, Tarring Priory travelled to the seafront Bognor green in hope , rather than expectation

For a long time it looked like they would return home with only 2 points but Simon Rusbridge, John Bailey, Keith Brinsmead and skip Chris ide had other ideas. A 6 on the 10th end put them back in contention and they never looked back, running out 22-14 winners against Paul Alford.

Alan Messer with support from Adrian Jackson, John Fairs and Nick Eager was always in control against Matt Bonnar and took home a 22-13 victory.

The story was different for Mark Harwood, Clunky Clark, Ray Baker, who came in for the unwell Dave Levey, and skip Stuart Logan. Having built up an 11 -6 lead, a run of 6 losing ends, including a disastrous 7 meant they had too much to do in the closing ends but 7 shots in the last 2 resulted in a 20 -22 defeat to Pete Hannam but contributed to the close overall win

Chris Salt, Terry Urben, John Schools and Stuart Shwartz were always behind and lost 12 -19 to Steve Leeks but there was an overall 76 -68 victory and a 6-4 outcome gave Priory revenge for the home defeat.

With Southbourne and East Preston stretching away at the top of the league the remaining 7 teams are locked in a battle to avoid relegation to division 2. Only 12 points separate 3rd placed Pulborough from bottom of the league Norfolk and every team will battle for every shot in the remaining games.

Priory's team manager Ide is confident they can finish well "I think our squad has greater depth than some of the other clubs and whilst I would like to field my strongest 16 every week, I realise this is not possible and I have great faith in the players who step in"