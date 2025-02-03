Having finished their 2024 season with success in the PC Cup final against Pulborough at Worthing Pavilion, the Tarring Priory Bowls Club players turned their attention to the Winter Indoor League at Worthing Indoor Bowls Club.

Last year Goring Manor beat Tarring Priory to the title on shots difference, but this time a 59 -43 victory for Priory over their local rivals clinched an emphatic league win, with one match to spare.

Ian Lehmann, Roy Barclay, Keith Brinsmead and skip Rob Kinley led the way, taking a commanding 22-3 lead over Goring Manor's Tommy Tsoi, who gallantly fought back over the closing ends to reduce the deficit to 22-11.

Former Goring Manor ace Frank Tsang, with support from Phil Saunders, Judy Chambers and Butch Shakespeare, were always in control against Graham Nicholson and ran out 26-13 winners, while captain Alan Messer, Derek Meechan, Ray Elliott and Emilio di Pietro succumbed to a 13-19 defeat in the closing stages against Goring's experienced Wendy Davies.

With Stuart Shwartz stepping down after six years to concentrate on playing, Priory have appointed Chris Ide as new manager for their West Sussex League team this summer.

Promoted Bognor and Pulborough replace relegated Pagham and Crablands in Division 1, which Ide expects to be the most competitive it has been for many years.