Prizes all round at Littlehampton Golf Club

One of the club's standout days took place over the weekend when the seasons main prize and trophy winners gathered to collect a fine array of silverware.

With a full calendar of events all year round there was plenty to play for.

The club is honoured to have the Duke of Norfolk as its President and once again the Duke was in attendance to congratulate the winners individually.

The 2024 Club Champion was Sam Dix and the Ladies Champion Jo Otway, both retaining their titles from the previous year.

Paul Hunt won the Gents Order of Merit and Stewart Wright retained his Seniors Crown after an additional three hole, sudden death, play off.