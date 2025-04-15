Promoted again! Eastbourne Nomads beat Horsham to clinch prize
In bright sunshine but a difficult wind for kicks and long passes, the game started with high intensity with both teams making breaks and coming close to scoring.
Eastbourne asserted early pressure which paid off around the 12-minute mark when Adam Blennerhassett powered over the line to score the opening try. Finn Warner was unable to add the extras, leaving the score at 5–0.
The first half continued to be end to end, with Eastbourne retaining their lead primarily through multiple last man tackles from Finn Warner at full-back.
Eastbourne’s forwards, including captain Cameron Burleigh, Michael Morhen and Luke Thomas, were relentless at the breakdown and loose, while the backs showed sharp organisation in defence.
In the second half, Eastbourne turned the screw with multiple breaks from Justin Funnell, Tom Lester and Tom Line. With just under ten minutes to go, Alun Cranch found a gap and dived over for the second and most crucial try. This time, Finn Warner made no mistake with the conversion, extending the lead to 12–0.
Momentum stayed with Eastbourne, and they capped a strong performance with a third try on 78 minutes as Aitor Blazquez finished off a sweeping move. Euan Morrison added the conversion with a drop to seal a 19–0 win.
Eastbourne Nomads are champions of Harvey’s Brewery Counties 3 Sussex, their third league title and fourth promotion in five seasons, meaning Eastbourne twos reach their highest ever league level.
Finn Warner was man of the match for his incredible defensive work, keeping Eastbourne in the game alongside his incisive running in attack.
The Nomads look forward to supporting Eastbourne 1st XV in their Bob Rogers Sussex Cup final on April 26.