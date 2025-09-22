Little Common Ramblers Cricket Club’s 1st XI smashed yet another ceiling by winning the play-offs and securing a second straight promotions, heading into Division 2 after defeating Buxted Park at Glynde in the promotion showdown.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ramblers travelled optimistically to Glynde in good numbers, with plenty of supporters making the journey. Spirits were high after a strong regular season and a big total put up against Chichester in the previous play-off round.

Skipper Jon Meredith was able to pick his first-choice XI – a theme of the 2025 season, with the team using just 13 players across 18 regular season matches and two play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Securing promotion to Division 2 is no easy task: finish second in Division 3 East, face the second-placed side from Division 3 West, and then play the 8th-placed side from Division 2 – in this case, Buxted Park.

Ramblers celebrate promotion with their supporters on the day

Concerns about rain lingered in the build-up, but apart from a slightly extended lunch, the game was uninterrupted.

The toss went Little Common’s way, and Maredith elected to bowl, starting with his reliable openers Varun Khullar and Kaleb Auld.

Buxted’s in-form openers, Alfie Hunter and Ben Cobb, started brightly. Cobb launched a huge six above the sightscreen, setting the tone. After seven overs, Buxted had raced to 41-0, before Auld (3-28) struck, dismissing Hunter (17) to a sharp catch by Harvey Jack at mid-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Momentum shifted rapidly – Cobb (30) fell soon after to Auld, before dangerman Iain Allan edged behind off Jack (1-16) to a gleeful Chris Meredith. From 41-0, Buxted suddenly slumped to 49-3.

Naish (31) and Cooper (23) rebuilt steadily, but the familiar left-arm spin duo of Renay Meadows (1-24) and Eddie Lemmon (1-26) kept things tight. Meadows broke through to remove Cooper after a 51-run stand, bringing up 100-4.

Buxted never quite regained rhythm. Skipper Meredith (2-10) picked up Jones and Coddington, while smart deep catches from Tom Crathern helped Auld and Lemmon strike again. Kaleb added a third to cap off his superb season tally of 47 wickets in all competitions. Buxted closed on 167-8 from their 45 overs.

Given Little Common’s 252 at the same ground the previous week, the total felt light, though the drizzle during tea reminded everyone not to get ahead of themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chase began steadily with Crathern (10) and leading run-scorer Malcolm Johnson. At 46-1, Johnson was joined by in-form Chris Meredith (27), and the pair added 83 to put Ramblers in control. Johnson reached yet another half-century before Chris fell at 129-2.

Jon Meredith chipped in with 17, but as Johnson departed with the score at 140-3, nerves crept in. A mini-collapse left Little Common wobbling at 161-6, Buxted suddenly alive and the crowd sensing a twist.

Harsh lbw calls saw Jon and Varun Khullar depart quickly, and runs dried up. But calm heads prevailed – Mark Hopkinson (2*) and Lemmon (6*) nudging their side over the line, Lemmon striking the winning two through the covers to spark jubilant celebrations.

This promotion takes Little Common into uncharted territory once again. Just a season ago, they had already reached the highest level in their history – and now they climb even further. It’s a remarkable story for a group containing players who have represented the club for many years, starting as colts and driving six promotions in the past ten years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Jon Meredith reflected: “It’s hard to put into words what this means for the club. To achieve back-to-back promotions with this group, many of whom have grown up playing cricket together here is really special.

"I'm fortunate to lead a team that is not only talented but also committed and united. I'm proud of what we continue to build and can't wait for the challenge of Division 2.”