Promotion hopes for Meads Ladies given a huge boost after dramatic win against The Green Hastings.

Meads Ladies First Team produced a superb display of committed tennis at home on Sunday in defeating arch rivals The Green 4-0 in Division 4 of the Sussex Tennis league.

The Meads first pair of Sarah King-Spooner and Ella Athanassiou were on and off court in the blink of an eye in their first rubber defeating The Green second pair 6-0, 6-0. By the time they had finished, the Meads second pair of Hazel Sneath and Lucy Parkin were still in the first set of a titanic struggle they were having with The Green's first pair. With fortunes constantly fluctuating in a high quality contest Meads fought back from 5-3 down to take the first set 7-5. The second set was equally competitive before Meads managed to secure the set and the rubber by the same 7-5 scoreline.