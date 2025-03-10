Promotion hopes for Meads Ladies given a huge boost after dramatic win against The Green Hastings.
The Meads first pair of Sarah King-Spooner and Ella Athanassiou were on and off court in the blink of an eye in their first rubber defeating The Green second pair 6-0, 6-0. By the time they had finished, the Meads second pair of Hazel Sneath and Lucy Parkin were still in the first set of a titanic struggle they were having with The Green's first pair. With fortunes constantly fluctuating in a high quality contest Meads fought back from 5-3 down to take the first set 7-5. The second set was equally competitive before Meads managed to secure the set and the rubber by the same 7-5 scoreline.
In the reverse rubbers King-Spooner and Athanassiou continued to unleash some formidable forehands as they overpowered their opponents in winning 6-1, 6-1 whilst Parkin and Sneath clinched the match with a stylish 6-0 6-1 victory. Captain Lucy Parkin said, "I am absolutely delighted with today's win and I must congratulate my team on a brilliant performance. This result keeps our promotion dream alive."