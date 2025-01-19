Promotion push continues for Yapton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yapton Res 3, Flansham Park Rangers 1 West Sussex Lge, Div 3S

Yapton did their promotion hopes no harm at all with an emphatic victory and with Connor Jones playing an important part.

First he provided the through pass for Liam Warner to open the scoring. Then his header brought a good save from the visiting 'keeper, enabling Tom Legge to pounce on the rebound for 2-0 before half-time.

Flansham pulled one back, but Frazer Beaumont wrapped it up late on, rounding both the last defender and the goalkeeper before finding the empty net.

Yapton first team, having beaten Selsey Reserves the previous week in a cup match, travelled to Selsey in Division 2S and were thrashed 6-1, Levi Stevens their scorer from the penalty spot.

In Division 3C. Yapton 3rd could not take full advantage of the dismissal of the visiting Partridge Green goalkeeper in the 40th minute and managed only a 1-1 draw. Kieran Mills was the Yapton scorer.