Pulborough BC host local clubs for evenings of fun on the green

Pulborough and Storrington District Rotary Club returned for their annual evening of bowling, banter and buffet. Seventeen Rotary members joined club players for an hour's roll-up in the sunshine. As many had played in previous years, the competition and banter made for an interesting evening, with new players getting tuition from the members.

A buffet and raffle followed, with the visitors feeding back how much they had enjoyed it.

The Sea Scouts arrived on the green two evenings later. They were split into two teams with leaders and club members adding to the numbers.

Some showed promise and focused on their technique, whilst others just enjoyed the competition and the teams tied on shots, so it was down to father and son Dave and Alfie Fuller, Scout Leader and Sea Scout, to roll a wood each to see who could finish closer to the jack, with Dave taking the victory for the Blue team and a box of chocolates to share.

In competition news, Jane Gray and Steve Adsett won their quarter-final in the National Mixed Pairs away at Shoreham-by-Sea against Marion and Dave Hoggen 21/6 and Jane and Matt will now play at home in the semi-final against a pair from Southwick Park.

Three triples from Pulborough travelled to Sutton for an evening friendly. In a beautiful setting the triple of new Skip Christian Bushell, Jane Gray as 2 and Poppy Pells as Lead proved too good for the Sutton team, taking top rink for Pulborough and their only win, 15-14. Play was followed by a lovely candle-lit supper.

Tarring Priory travelled to Pulborough in the West Sussex Bowls League and the home side managed to secure two valuable league points and a top rink for Skip Trevor Bushell, Lead Alfie Fuller, No2 James Barber and No3 Dave Cobbold, who won 26-16.

The friendly ladies’ rink had a close battle, missing out by 4 shots overall.

The quarter and semi-finals of the club Drawn Pairs took place. Eight pairs took part in the first round, with four moving on to the semi-finals.

The two pairs making it through to the finals in September are Christian Bushell and Dave Cobbold and Jane Gray and Marc Pells.

Southwater BC won two matches and lost three last week.

Home to St Francis in the Mid Sussex, all 10 points were gained in a 77-38 win. Top rink was Jean Meinertzhagen, John Coghlan, Leas Andrews and Geoff Kentish (30-13) with Debbie Coshan, Richard Harris, Jenny Haysom and Judith Hitchman (27-14) and Vannessa Mellor, Dee Blanchard, Alan Parker and David Kent (20-11).

Away to Hurstpierpoint in the John Spriggs League only two points were gained by Mair Williams, Andy Coshan, Mike Skipp and John Boranski (18-11) in a 55-41 loss.

There was a loss away to Downsman, 50-74, and a loss away to Southwick of 49-68 followed. The triple of Debbie Coshan, Ian Cribb and Peter Curd won 19-7.

A close match with Adastra was won 47-43. The rink of Debbie Coshan, Tim Ganderr, Vanessa Mellor and Judith Hitchman won 20-13; Sonia Gordon, Kerry Geer, Jean Meinertzhagen and Pauline Scott 15-14.

