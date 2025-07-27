Pulborough bowlers add yet more league points to their tally

A week consisting of league matches, club competitions and a county final is a challenging task, but the Pulborough players did their club proud yet again.

Tuesday's home Brooks Motors League match against the Witterings didn't go Pulborough's way, with the away side bringing out the top guns to steal the points, but the home side made them work for every shot and it was a good warm-up for the second match against Southbourne at home on Thursday afternoon.

Two triples played 18 ends and from the start the determination to get a positive result was clear, with both sides pulling out an early lead.

John Brown's team of Nicola Pells and Alfie Fuller finished with a flourish, taking 8 shots in the last 4 ends to finish 20/9 up, while top rink went to Skip Terry Chriss, with Jenny MT as Lead and Jane Gray as 2, who won 14/18 ends with some heavy scores to finish 39/8 up.

The end result was the full six league points to Pulborough and a healthy shot difference of 42 shots, which far exceeded any shots lost against Witterings earlier in the week.

Christian Bushell and Jacob Pells represented their club in the Sussex County Under 24s Pairs at Burgess Hill against Vinnie Minter and Michael Murphy and despite their best efforts and some fantastic bowling came second, but everyone is really proud of their achievement in getting to the final, so it’s onwards to next year when they go for it again.

After the cancellation of the Pulborough Men's Triples on Saturday due to a lack of teams as a result of multiple clashing league matches, Sunday was the final match of the week at Chichester in the West Sussex Bowls League.

Four rinks of men played league alongside a friendly ladies rink, who gained some valuable experience on a very nippy green against an experienced skip, who won it for the home side by 18-12, but the Pulborough team of Sylvia Smith, Jenny MT, Nicola Pells and skip Jane Gray kept them on their toes throughout.

Ivan Salmon's rink of Christian Bushell, Marc Pells and Ray Hall came close to a win on their rink, taking a 3 on the last end to finish 1 shot shy 15/16, but top rink for Pulborough by a Country mile was Ray Knight, Ryan Davy, Trevor Bushell and Skip Steve Adsett, who from the 10th end took 18 shots from a stunned Chichester team to win by 26-10, securing the overall win for Pulborough, four more golden League points and a position in the top four of Division 1 of the WS League.

Southwater BC’s week started well with two league wins.

In the Mid Sussex League against Henfield, Southwater won all 3 rinks and got 10 points. Top rink was Vanessa Mellor, Alan Parker, Debbie Jarvis and Neil Jarvis (20-14) with Jenny Haysom, Richard Harris, Martin Gardner and Judith Hitchman (18-16) and Jean Meinertzhagen, John Coghhlan, Les Andrews and Geoff Kentish (18-16) backing up.

In the John Spriggs League at Uckfield all ten points were achieved in a 74-32 win.

Best rink was Jackie Merchant, Brian French, Cliff Merchant and Kevin Lewis (35-5) with Debbie Coshan, Ian Cribb, Mike Jones and Peter Curd (19-8) with the rink of Mair Williams, Graham White, Pauline Scott and John Borasinski winning 20-19.

A friendly with Southgate Park was won 80-67. Best triple was Martin Hargrave, Terry Rowell and Debbie Jarvis (35-11) with Carol Rowell, Brian French and Neil Jarvis (19-17).

The week finished with a loss at Mackie by 69-94. Sue Jones, Mike Jomes and Brian French won 24-10 with Debbie Coshan, Andy Coshan and Peter Curd drawing 12 -12.