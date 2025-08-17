Pulborough bowlers' Penny Rhoder Cup raises over £600 for Midhurst Palliative Care

An evening spent with members of the Pulborough Church community out on the green is always a well attended event, with 25 new and novice players taking to the green.

Pulborough BC members joined them to give tuition and help them enjoy their visit and after an hour of bowling an extensive buffet was served, followed by strawberries and ice cream, and a raffle which raised £150 to aid maintenance of the bowls green. Everyone enjoyed the fun, banter and competition of the annual churches together event at Pulborough BC and a firm booking for next year is already on the cards.

Saturday saw a home match in the men's West Sussex League against Norfolk BC. Four rinks of players took to the green, with hopes of another home win certainly on the cards.

Things were looking good on the 8th end, with three rinks ahead, and the 4th close behind, but Norfolk dug their heels in and managed to pinch 2 wins and the overall score by 68/65, but the silver lining is a further 4 league points for the home side and the knowledge that Pulborough will remain in Division 1 of the WSBL for another season pending any major upsets.

Top rink went to young skip Jacob Pells, with Melvin Green as lead, Dave Fuller as 2 and Ivan Salmon as 3 – winning 20-8.

The Annual Penny Rhoder Memorial Cup returned on Sunday, with bowls club members mixing with friends and family of Jeff, Tara and Ryan Davy, Penny's husband, daughter and son, to make teams of drawn triples and play 3 games of 7 ends.

Well done to the team of Poppy Pells, Sylvia Smith & Steve Adsett for winning the Penny Rhoder Trophy with a score of +8 shots, beating the team of Lee Davy, Simon Parker and Trevor Bushell who finished on +7.

The event is held annually in memory of Penny, who was a huge part of Pulborough until she passed from cancer in 2014. All proceeds of the day go to Midhurst Palliative Care, which at present stands at £630 raised at the Penny Rhoder Cup and £1,250 in total including a separate raffle supported by family members.

1 . Contributed Sylvia Smith, Poppy Pells and Steve Adsett win the Penny Rhoder Cup Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Lee Davy, Simon Parker and Trevor Bushell with the runners-up trophies for the Penny Rhoder Cup Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Pulborough church members spend an evening on the bowls green Photo: Submitted