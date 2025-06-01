Christian Bushell and Alfie Fuller, two of Pulborough BC's promising juniors, played in the White Rose U24s county competition at Horsham.

Over two days, players were put into fours, triples, pairs or singles to play against counties such as Kent, Surrey and Middlesex, with Sussex finishing 5th out of seven.

Christian and Alfie both played well, winning matches on both days, impressing both the manager of the U24s and catching the eye of the Bowls England scout who asked for their details.

A trip to Southbourne in the Brooks Motors League in the sunshine proved a challenge for some Pulborough players, but they didn't come away empty-handed after Marc Pells’ rink of Nicola Pells and Alfie Fuller battled their way to a 15-15 draw to snatch a single point.

An away match against Worthing Pavilion Bulls proved Pulborough deserve their spot in Division 1 after being promoted. Four rinks played 18 ends of competitive bowls, with three rinks keeping the scores within just a couple of shots and Trevor Bushell's team of Dave Soutar, James Barber and Steve Meadowcroft winning 17016.

Top rink was Skip Steve Adsett, Lead Ray Knight, number 2 Brian Maughan and number 3 Ivan Salmon who won 21-12. The final score was 70-56 to Pulborough and the full 10 league points.

After many hours of hard graft and intense greenkeeping by Malcolm Gray, Club Greenkeeper, the green, gardens, clubhouse and surrounds were ready to host the prestigious Men's County 2 Wood competition on Sunday.

Some 25 players, organiser John Whitfield, markers and National Umpire Ian Phillips from Fittleworth arrived for breakfast and delicious homemade cookies, (baked by Lynn Phillips), before they took to the green to play six rounds, with both players having just two woods to score with on each end.

Players taking part in the County 2 Wood at Pulborough BC

Five players from Pulborough entered – Alfie Knight, Ray Hall, Ian Younger, Steve Adsett and Matt Ives – and Steve and Matt made it through to the latter stages.

Mark Hoult from Chichester and Worthing Pavilion's Richard Maton played each other, with Chichester making it through and Matt beat Steve 17-14 and will now progress to the quarter-finals.

Southwater Bowls Club gained their third win in the Mid Sussex League beating Horsham Park 64-25 and getting eight points by winning two rinks.

The winning rinks were Vanessa Mellor, Alan Parker, Debbie Jarvis and Tim Gander (27-6) with Jean Meinertzhagen, Gary Manning, Les Andrews and Geoff Kentish (24-5).

Pulborough host County 2 Wood in 2025.

Unfortunately they lost to Horsham Bowling Club by 57-69. There was one winning rink – Debbie Coshan, John Coghlan, Pauline Scott and Les Andrews (17-9), with Jean Meinertzhagen, Ian Cribb, Les Gordon and Geoff Kentish drawing 22-22.