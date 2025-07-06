Pulborough Bowls Club's Family Fun Day raises £80 for MND!

With Horsham cancelling Pulborough's BC's friendly on Monday, it was off to Witterings for the first match of the week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A League match away is always a challenge, but the 6 strong team from Pulborough rose to the occasion at Witterings on Tuesday in the Brooke's Motors League. It was a game of two halves, with one triple playing catch-up from the first end, finally losing by 3 shots and the second, Skipped by Club Captain John Brown, with Jenny Patterson as Lead and Jane Gray as two leading from the first end, taking 8 shots before the Witterings trio got off the mark and keeping their noses ahead to win by 3 shots, giving Pulborough 3 valuable points for a draw!

In County news Pulborough still have 4 players in the Sussex County Unbadged competition: Christian Bushell, Malcolm Gray, Alfie Knight and Marc Pells, who played on Thursday and made it through to Round 3 on Weds the 16th of July, but unfortunately Christian and Alfie will have to play each other, so only one will make it to the next round!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday the 5th saw the Annual return of the Mick Ralph Family Fun Day to raise funds for Motor Neuron Disease (MND). It looked like being a wash-out at 2pm when the gates opened, but with clearing skies the locals started to arrive, filling the green with noise and activity! Visitors paid £1 each for target bowls, which was eventually won, after a play-off, by member Marc Pells with Dean Farrell in second place. Tickets for the raffle and sales of bacon rolls added to the profits, which after costs came to £80 for the charity! Plenty of sweets were won by the kids playing games on the green, which left their parents free to sit out and enjoy their surroundings with a drink in hand! Pulborough Bowls Club are proud to support several charities each year, with the Captain's charity this season being MacMillan.

Target bowls proves popular at Pulborough BC!

Sunday heralded a trip to Southbourne for Pulborough Men's WSB League team to play 18 ends on a tough, artificial green against a team who sit just above Pulborough in Division 1. 4 rinks played in tricky conditions, with rain and the threat of thunderstorms, with just 1 rink for Pulborough coming away with a solitary League point and the title of "Top Rink", which was Malcolm Gray's rink of Christian Bushell, Dave Fuller and Alfie Knight, who scored 2 shots on the final end to draw 13/13! Matt Ives, Jacob Pells, Trevor Bushell and Ryan Davy were denied a win by just 1 shot - painful!

Next week will see Pulborough play a home friendly against Graffham, a BML match away at Norfolk, a West Sussex Bowls League match at home to East Preston and two teams will take part in the Storrington Open on Sunday, another busy week!