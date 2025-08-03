Pulborough climb league tables with more positive results

A home match against Bognor Red in the Brookes Motors League on Wednesday at 2pm saw two triples take to the green and one come out victorious by enough shots to take the overall win and secure Pulborough 4 of the 6 points available.

Marc Pells rink of Jenny Patterson and Alfie Fuller battled hard to pull out a 19/12 lead by the 13th end, only to be overhauled by the opposition Skip to finish 4 shots down. But Skip Jacob Pells, with Sylvia Smith as Lead and Christian Bushell as two led from the start to win convincingly 24/10, giving Pulborough a +10 shot difference, which helps in the overall League table, in which Pulborough are exactly mid-table, just a couple of points below Fishbourne BC.

A home match against Chichester in the Brookes Motors League on Friday evening was a game of two halves, with one rink battling their way through and the other scoring heavily to pull out a substantial lead.

Dave Cobbold's rink of Sylvia Smith and Terry Chriss were level on 11 shots a piece by the 13th end and went on to win 17/14 after 4 shots in the final 2 ends, whilst Steve Adsett and his team of Alfie Fuller and Jane Gray led from the 5th end, only letting the Chichester triple win 6 ends to finish 24 shots to 10 up!

The final result was the full 6 League points to Pulborough and a further +17 shot difference to boost the League table!

After promotion to Division one of the West Sussex Bowls League this season, every match is a challenge and every team is top of their game, so points can be hard to come by, but Pulborough are proving all the critics wrong by beating some of the big boys to stay in the top half of the table.

A visit from the Worthing Pavilion Bulls at 10am on Saturday morning in the WSBL was certainly a wake-up call for the home players, but they rose to the occasion, fighting their way to 3/4 rink wins!

Matt Ives rink started slowly, but picked up the pace in the last 9 ends to win 17/14, John Brown's rink of Alfie Fuller, James Barber and Ian Younger also took a while to find their feet, but after a slow start took a 5 on the 13th end to jump ahead and take the win by 19 shots to 13.

Top rink of the day went to Skip Steve Adsett, with Ray Knight as Lead, Ryan Davy as 2 and Trevor Bushell as 3, after taking a 6 on the 3rd end and not letting up on the pressure throughout to win by a healthy 27 shots to 11, securing the overall win a further 2 points for the club! The final result was 77/59 to Pulborough and 8 valuable League points!

In County news, Sussex County Ladies travelled to the Isle of Wight too play an IOW combined County team in a friendly on Wednesday the 30th July and came out victorious by 110 shots to 91! Top rink went to Skip Wendy Davies, Lead Jane Gray, number 2 Pam Tottman and number 3 Jane Mackenzie by 28 shots to 11, a fantastic day on a high quality green in Shanklin representing Sussex County Bowls.

1 . Contributed Ray Knight in action against Worthing Bulls. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Christian Bushell leading against Worthing Bulls. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Malcolm Gray Skipping his rink against the Worthing Bulls. Photo: Submitted