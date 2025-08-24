Pulborough climb to new heights in West Sussex Bowls League

With just three more weeks of outdoor bowling at Pulborough Bowls Club, every result is important, especially in the men's and mixed leagues.

Three triples from Ewhurst arrived in Pulborough on Wednesday for a friendly. With both the youngest and most mature players forming the nine-strong team the results could have gone either way, but the away team proved just too strong, winning two rinks and taking the overall result by 46/50.

The winning rink for Pulborough was skipped by Marc Pells, with Mike Ryan as lead and Jenny MT as two and after a slow start the points kept flowing in the second half, with the Ewhurst triple kept in single fingers on 19-9.

Pulborough's penultimate game in the Brooks Motors League against Petworth at home saw two League triples and a friendly play 18 ends of close bowls, with Captain Marc Pells, Lead Sylvia Smith and No2 Christian Bushell taking the lead from the first end and four shots on the 17th to ensure their win and top rink by 14-9.

James Barber showing his skill against Bognor BC

Terry Chriss, Nicola Pells and Jacob Pells battled back from 14/6 down to get within touching distance of the win, only for Petworth to steal it away on the last two ends, but the score was close enough to take the final two points for the overall win, beating Petworth by 30-28.

Pulborough now sit fourth in the Division 1 League table, theoretically safe from relegation, but if the League splits into three Divisions next season they will need to remain in the top half of the table to avoid being placed in Division 2.

With just one more game to play in the men's West Sussex League, every point scored at home against Bognor on Saturday would help to ensure Pulborough's place in the top four of Division 1 in their first season in the top tier.

Four League rinks played alongside a ladies friendly, which despite Pulborough's best efforts went to the four Bognor ladies by 20-13.

Ian Younger on the green at Pulborough BC

At the halfway point three of the rinks could have gone either way, with only Dave Cobbold's rink of Christian Bushell, Brian Maughan and Terry Chriss making any significant progress on 13-4, finally going on to win by 22-15 after 18 ends.

John Brown's team managed a 14/9 win after a close battle, Matt Ives, with Jacob Pells, Dave Fuller and Ivan Salmon as support won by 18-12, whilst top rink went to the team of Ray Knight, Marc Pells, Trevor Bushell and Skip Steve Adsett 25/15.

The final score was an impressive 79-51 and 10 valuable League points, which places Pulborough in second place in Division 1 with 1 match against Southbourne yet to play.