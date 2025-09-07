Before that came a match against the Sussex Vice Patrons. Two of the four rinks finished on a positive, with Trevor Bushell and team keeping it tight to win by 15-8, whilst top rink went to Skip Dave Cobbold, with Christian Bushell as Lead, Brian Maughan as 2 and Ian Younger as 3 with a convincing 23/6 win. The final score was 63/57 to Pulborough.

The next match was a home friendly against Marine Gardens. Top rink was the junior team of Jacob Pells, Christian Bushell and Poppy Pells, who scored four shots on the very last end to win! Thanks to their efforts the team took the win by just two shots, 46/44!

Finals weekend is always the highlight of the bowling calendar at PBC, with the cream of the crop showing their skills.

With the forecast for Sunday unsettled, the decision was made to play the majority of matches on Saturday, so first up was the Junior Cup between Jacob Pells, last year's winner, and Christian Bushell, last years runner-up.

This year the results were reversed, with Christian winning in 17 ends to get his name on the Eric Lammas Cup for the first time. Marc Pells took the Novice Cup, after playing wife Nicola and Alfie Fuller took the Novice Salver by 21-13.

Ray Hall took the 4 Wood Handicap, beating Jane Gray by two shots, whilst the 2 Wood Handicap was won by Marc Pells, who beat Steve Adsett by 22-11. The Diggle Cup went to Jane Gray, who beat Steve Adsett by 72-54 after 21 ends.

The Men's and Ladies Singles were last up. Club Captain John Brown faced Vice Captain Steve Adsett in the closest final in years, going down to the last possible end and levelling out on multiple occasions. John pulled back from 20/18 down on end 25 to win by 21-20 after a thrilling climax.

The Ladies Championship finalists struggled for daylight, but Nicola Pells stayed in touch with multiple club champion Jane Gray for the first half of the match to put the pressure on, but Jane dug her heels in to win by 21-13.

A barbecue followed a long day of play and Sunday saw just the Drawn Pairs at midday between Dave Cobbold & Christian Bushell/Marc Pells & Jane Gray. After being ahead for the first half, Marc and Jane allowed their lead to slip and a stunning end by Christian won the match for himself and Dave by two shots.

It was a quiet week for Southwater BC.

After losing at Billingshurst a home win was welcome. The final result was 76-68 thanks to the winning triples of Jean Meinertzhagen, Cliff Merchant and Debbie Jarvis (36-8) and Jackie Merchant, John Coghlan and Judith Hitchman (19-12).

Away to Bookham the match was lost 57-69 although two rinks won – Carole Rowell, Margot Barton, Jean Meinertzhagen and Les Andrews (16-13) and Jenny Haysom, Sally Gardner, Alan Parker and Martin Gardner (18-17).

Billingshurst bowlers travelled to the derby against Southwater, setting out to complete the double. The hosts that came out on top by 16 shots, Southwater 76 Billingshurst 60.

Billingshurst bowlers welcomed Beechhurst Park, Haywards Heath, to their Station Road green. The final wood came to rest for a three-rink win for the home side by 18 shots, Billingshurst 55 Beechhurst Park 37.

Billingshurst played the second game of the weekend against Lindfield. Billingshurst had won away earlier in the season and were looking for the double. The tea break came at just the right time for the trailing hosts, as they pulled back the deficit with a seven and several twos, threes and fours – coming out on top by eight shots, Billingshurst 69 Lindfield 61.

Pulborough players holding their trophies after finals weekend

Club Captain John Brown holding the Men's singles trophy

Ladies Captain Jane Gray with her Ladies Singles Cup

Christian Bushell being presented with the Junior Cup