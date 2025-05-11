Pulborough honour past members in the Branch Shield

A further three fixtures this week kept the Pulborough players on their toes!

A home match against top Surrey club Cranleigh, on a warm, sunny Thursday afternoon, was a lovely way to break in the bowls week at Pulborough BC.

Three triples played some top class bowls, with the final result as close as the play on the green, 54 shots to 53! Top rink for Pulborough went to Skip Ian Younger, with Dave Soutar as Lead and Ray Knight as number 2, with some heavy scoring resulting in a 29/12 win!

The first match of the season in the top flight of the West Sussex Bowls League away at East Preston on Saturday proved to be an eye opener for the newly promoted Pulborough team, but having to contend with a very difficult, bumpy green didn't allow the away side to show their full potential. But they did come away with a valuable two League points to begin their 2025 campaign!

L.A Feldmanis in action in the Branch Shield

Top rink for Pulborough went to Skip Matt Ives, with Jacob Pells as Lead, Alfie Knight as 2 and Steve Meadowcroft as number 3, winning by 17 shots to 15.

Sunday saw the return of the commemorative Ron and Eileen Branch Shield at Pulborough. Six drawn pairs took part, with the numbers down due to the absence of the three Junior players taking part in the Sussex County trials: Christian Bushell, Jacob Pells and Alfie Fuller with their respective parents.

Two matches of nine ends resulted in Skip Malcolm Gray and Lead Steve Adsett taking the shield, with a+17 shot difference after 18 ends of play. The winners shield was presented by Nick Branch, the Grandson of Ron and Eileen Branch, past members of Pulborough BC.

A stacked week next week will see two Brookes Motors League matches away at Bognor and Petworth, a "Double Fours Abergavenny" match home and away against Midhurst, the first round of the Men's PC Cup away at Goring Manor on Sat 17th and a West Sussex Bowls League match away at Worthing Pavilion on Sunday - what a week!