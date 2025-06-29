Pulborough Ladies take bowls triples title

After weeks of preparation by club members, Pulborough Bowls Club was finally ready to host the 2025 Ladies Invitation Triples.

With a move to a longer format aimed at improving the day and reduce the stress level for those tasked with feeding the players, 14 teams from around the county began to arrive from 8.30amto claim the bests seats and grab their first bacon roll.

Fifteen teams played with each team playing four games of seven ends and a potential five-end final for the top two teams in each group.

Lunch was served during the two 45-minute breaks, with tea and cake available all afternoon and drinks to satisfy any thirsty players.

Pulborough Ladies Triples winners Jenny Patterson, Sylvia Smith and Linda Meadowcroft, with Steve Meadowcroft

The Pulborough team of Linda Meadowcroft, Sylvia Smith and Skip Jane Gray were drawn against Witterings, Horsham, East Preston and Crablands and won all four of their matches, putting them top of the table in the red section with 29 points, followed by Crablands on 27 points, with Arundel topping the Blue section on 26 points and Witterings second on 24.

Pulborough skip Jane had to head off to a County Singles match, leaving Jenny Patterson to fill the third spot in the team and Linda stepping up as Skip.

In the five-end final against Arundel the three Pulborough ladies showed grit, determination and skill to take the win by 4-1 and lift the winners shield for the first time in recent history. Arundel came second and Crablands won the play-off for third, beating Witterings by 4-3.

The event was umpired by club member and national umpire Ian Phillips who gave his time for free, and his wife Lynn did a fantastic job baking cookies to sell alongside cakes made by other club members.

Club member Dave Soutar teaching a pupil of St Mary's Primary school how to bowl

The feedback from the players was positive, with many promising to return next year.

Wednesday saw the welcome return of a visit by Year 5 pupils of St Mary's Primary School in Pulborough to the club.

Two groups of around 30 children spent 45 minutes having tuition and trying bowls, with many showing promise. It's so important for the future of lawn bowls to encourage and support young players and welcome them into your club.

A trip to Chichester in the Brooks Motors League didn't yield any points for Pulborough, but top rink went to the friendly rink of Dave Fuller and junior players Alfie Fuller and Poppy Pells, who won by 21-14.

Action from Pulborough Ladies Triples

In county news seasoned player Ian Younger and first time county competitor Marc Pells made it through to the area final of the Men's County 4 Wood Singles – a fantastic achievement – and ladies’ county player Jane Gray competed in the Sussex County 2 Wood competition at Southwick Park, playing over 75 ends of bowls and winning all four rounds against tough opposition to make the county semis, to be held at Preston BC.

Southwater BC visited Horsham in the John Spriggs League but only two points were achieved as the match was lost overall. The team winning by two shots was Jenny Haysom, Mair Williams, Mike Skipp and John Borasinski.

A friendly against St Francis was won by 73-27 with all three rinks winning. Top rink was Dee Blanchard, Richard Harris, Debbie Jarvis and Judith Hitchman (32-5) with Jenny Haysom, Carol Rowell, David Kent and Neil Jarvis (21-10) and Jean Meinertzhagen, John Coghlan, Les Andrews and Geoff Kentish (20-12) backing up.

Alfie Fuller in action at Chichester BC

Away to Marine Gardens Southwater won 65-58. Best triple was Mair Williams, Terry Rowell and John Borasinski (17-14) with Carol Rowell, Brian French and Cliff Merchant (16-13) and Sue Jones, Debbie Coshan and Peter Curd (17-16) and the triple of Jacki Merchant, Andy Coshan and Neil Jarvis (15-15) all playing well.

An internal competition involving 35 players in an elimination game "last player standing" resulted in a win for Tim Gander with Gary Manning runner-up.