Pulborough Ladies take the triples title in 2025

After weeks of preparation by club members, Pulborough Bowls Club was finally ready to host the 2025 Pulborough Ladies Invitation Triples on Tuesday, June 24.

With a move to a longer format hoped to improve the day and reduce the stress level for those tasked with feeding the players, 14 teams from around the County began to arrive from 8.30am on Tuesday to claim the bests chairs and benches for the day and grab their first bacon roll!

It was hoped that 15 teams and a team from Pulborough would take part, but as usual at these events two teams dropped out in the days before and only one replacement could be found, so 15 teams and a bye had to be entered on the timetable for the players.

When registering each team took a random letter which told them if they would play in the blue or red section and against who, with each team playing four games of seven ends and a potential five-end final for the top two teams in each group on points scored.

Action from Pulborough Ladies Triples

A lunch of cottage pie or ploughman's, followed by strawberries and cream was served during the two 45-minute breaks, with tea and cake available all afternoon and Pimm's or drinks from the bar to satisfy any thirsty players!

The Pulborough team of Linda Meadowcroft, Sylvia Smith and Skip Jane Gray were drawn against Witterings, Horsham, East Preston and Crablands and by being relaxed and just enjoying the day managed to win all four of their matches, putting them top of the table in the Red section with 29 points, closely followed by Crablands on 27 points, with Arundel topping the Blue section on 26 points and Witterings coming second on 24 points.

Unfortunately due to the timings over-running the Pulborough Skip, Jane had to head off to play a County Singles match, leaving Jenny Patterson to fill the third spot in the team and Linda stepping up as Skip.

In the five-end final against Arundel the three Pulborough ladies showed grit, determination and skill to take the win by 4 shots to 1 and lift the winners shield for the first time in recent history!

Alfie Fuller in action at Chichester BC

Arundel came second and Crablands won the play-off for third place beating Witterings by 4 shots to 3. The whole event was Umpired by club member and National Umpire Ian Phillips who gave his time for free to support the club and his wife Lynn did a fantastic job baking cookies to sell alongside the cakes made by other club members.

The feedback from the players was all positive, with many promising to return and support the event next year and with an additional £550 profit added to the club funds, I'm sure it will be bigger and better in 2026!

Wednesday afternoon saw the welcome return of a visit by Year 5 pupils of St Mary's Primary School in Pulborough to the bowl club.

Two sessions of around 30 children spent 45 minutes having tuition and trying bowls for themselves, with many showing promise for the future. Even with teachers and Teaching Assistants present the members helping breathed a sigh of relief when silence was returned to the green and calm resumed! It's so important for the future of lawn bowls to encourage and support young players and welcome them into your club and Pulborough BC is proud to have a growing youth section that are already representing the County in top competition!

Club member Dave Soutar teaching a pupil of St Mary's Primary school how to bowl

A trip to Chichester on Friday evening for the Brookes Motors League unfortunately didn't yield any points for Pulborough, but Top rink for Pulborough went to the friendly rink of Dave Fuller and Junior players Alfie Fuller and Poppy Pells, who won by 21 shots to 14 - well done everyone!

In County news seasoned player Ian Younger and first time County competition entry Marc Pells made it through to the Area Final of the Men's County 4 Wood Singles competition which is a fantastic achievement and Ladies County player Jane Gray competed in the Sussex County Two Wood competition at Southwick Park Bowls Club on Saturday the 28th, playing over 75 ends of bowls and winning all 4 rounds against some tough opposition to make the County Semi Finals which will be held at Preston BC in July!

Next week Pulborough BC host the Mick Ralph Family Fun Day on Saturday, July 5 from 2-6pm. Everyone is welcome to come and have a go at bowls and enjoy our hospitality!