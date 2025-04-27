Club roll-ups at Pulborough every Monday and Friday evenings helped the players prepare for their first away match of the season at Beach House Park in Worthing. Fve triples played 18 ends of competitive bowls on a damp, but otherwise good quality green.

Of the five triples, three were victorious, with Jane Gray's team of Sylvia Smith and Christian Bushell taking it right to the wire, winning by just one shot on the last end 17/16.

Captain John Brown, with Alfie Fuller as Lead and Ian Younger as 2, scored a near hotshot of 8 shots on the 6th end to double their score and catapult them into an insurmountable lead, finally winning by 27-12, but Top Rink went to Steve Adsett, James Barber and Jacob Pells, who won 14/18 ends, consistently scoring 2 or 3 shots an end to finish on an impressive 25-6! Pulborough took the overall win by 78-68!

Sunday saw the return of the Mike Wood Memorial Cup in memory of past player, President and Committee member Mike, who was represented on the day by his widow Anne Wood.

Six triples took to an increasingly fast green at Pulborough to play two sets of nine ends on different rinks against different opponents.

After the first session Jane Gray's team of Cristian Bushell and Nicola Pells held the top spot on +8 shots, but a subsequent fall from grace saw John Brown's team of Sylvia Smith and Melvin Green win their second session by 18-4, giving them the Mike Wood silver trophy, which was presented on the green by Anne, a past member of Pulborough Bowls Club.

Pulborough will play Stedham away on Friday afternoon and Henfield at home on Sunday (May 4) – spectators are always welcome.

1 . Contributed John Brown, Sylvia Smith and Melvin Green being presented the Mike Wood Cup by Anne Wood Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Ian Younger in action at Beach House Park Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Malcolm Gray playing in the Mike Wood Cup Photo: Submitted