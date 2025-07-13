A match against Graffham BC is always a popular fixture and 2025 didn't disappoint as three triples played 18 ends of banter-filled bowls in warm, sticky conditions, with two of the three Pulborough triples finishing on a positive.

Christian Bushell's team of Alfie Fuller and Nicola Pells had a balanced match, winning exactly half the ends to finish 16/11, whilst top rink went to Skip Dave Fuller with Poppy Pells as Lead and Jane Gray as two, who scored heavily throughout to finish on 23-11. The final result was a convincing win for the home side by 50-31.

Next up was a Brooks Motors League match away at Norfolk. Two triples played on a good but slightly heavier green under blue skies. With six points on offer the aim for Pulborough was a full house, but Norfolk tried and failed to reduce the tally, with both triples delivering the goods to take home the full six points for two rink wins and the overall score of 39- 29.

Top rink went to Club Captain John Brown, with Sylvia Smith as Lead and Jane Gray as two, 24/16.

East Preston headed to Pulborough for a hot, sunny match in the West Sussex League on Saturday afternoon. Four rinks played 18 ends of energy-sapping bowls before heading in to cool off.

Two rinks won for Pulborough secured the overall score by 62-51 and six valuable league points which see Pulborough in the middle of the Division 1 table on 45 points.

Top rink for Pulborough went to Skip Matt Ives, with Christian Bushell as Lead, Ryan Davy as two and Steve Meadowcroft as three by 23-10.

Sunday saw the return of the Storrington Men's Open Triples. Two Pulborough triples took part, playing four rounds of seven ends with lunch at halfway. The 16 teams were split into the red and blue groups to play each other, with the top two in each group playing off for 1st-4th places.

Steve Adsett, Matt Ives and Jacob Pells played well to win two matches, while Malcolm Gray, Marc Pells and Christian Bushell won three to make the play-offs for 3rd and 4th place after coming second in their group with 24 points.

The final was won by Billingshurst, who beat Tarring Priory, whilst Pulborough lost out to Maltravers who took third. Fourth place is still a fantastic achievement for the players and Pulborough BC.

With the County competition rounds coming to a close, Pulborough adults and juniors are heading for the final stages of the County Unbadged and the Under-25s Pairs.

During this week Christian Bushell, aged 15, was playing Sandy McIlvride from Middleton at home, while Marc Pells faces Mark Hoult from Chichester away – both matches are Area Semi-finals of the Sussex County Unbadged competition, which is a great achievement.

Under-24 players Christian Bushell and Jacob Pells will play the Area Finals for the Under-24s Pairs at Hampden Park on July 20 and whether they come first or second they will now play in the Nationals at Leamington Spa between August 27 and 31 - good luck lads.

Jane Gray will play the semi-final of the Sussex ladies two wood competition at Preston on July 20, with potential finals the following weekend should she get through.

1 . Contributed Marc Pells, Malcolm Gray and Christian Bushell receiving their prize money for 4th at Storrington Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Jacob Pells playing in the WSBL Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed East Preston playing Pulborough in the Men's League Photo: Submitted