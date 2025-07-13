Pulborough players excel in County and Open competitions!

A 6.30pm start for a match against our friends from Graffham BC is always a popular fixture and 2025 didn't disappoint! 3 triples played 18 ends of banter-filled bowls in warm, sticky conditions, with two of the 3 Pulborough triples finishing on a positive. Christian Bushell's team of Alfie Fuller and Nicola Pells had a balanced match, winning exactly half the ends to finish 16/11, whilst Top rink went to Skip Dave Fuller with Poppy Pells as Lead and Jane Gray as two who scored heavily throughout to finish on 23 shots to 11. The final result was a convincing win for the home side by 50 shots to 31!

Next up was a Brooke's Motors League match away at Norfolk. 2 triples played on a good but slightly heavier green under blue skies. With 6 points on offer the aim for Pulborough was a full house, but Norfolk tried and failed to reduce the tally, with both triples delivering the goods to take home the full 6 points for 2 rink wins and the overall score of 39 shots to 29. Top rink went to Club Captain John Brown, with Sylvia Smith as Lead and Jane Gray as 2 24/16.

East Preston headed to Pulborough for a very hot, sunny match in the West Sussex Bowls League on Saturday afternoon. 4 rinks played 18 ends of energy-sapping bowls before heading in to cool off! 2 rinks won for Pulborough securing the overall score by 62 shots to 51 and 6 valuable League points which see Pulborough in the middle of the DIV 1 table on 45 points, just a point behind Worthing Pavilion Bulls! Top rink for Pulborough went to Skip Matt Ives, with Christian Bushell as Lead, Ryan Davy as 2 and Steve Meadowcroft as 3 by 23 shots to 10.

Sunday the 13th saw the return of the Storrington Men's Open Triples. 2 Pulborough triples took part, playing 4 rounds of 7 ends with lunch at halfway. The 16 teams were split into the red and blue groups to play each other, with the top 2 in each group playing off for 1st-4th places. Steve Adsett, Matt Ives and Jacob Pells played well to win 2/4 matches, whilst Malcolm Gray, Marc Pells and Christian Bushell won 3/4 to make the playoffs for 3rd and 4th place after coming second in their group with 24 points. The final was won by Billingshurst, who beat Tarring Priory to take top spot, whilst Pulborough lost out to Maltravers who took 3rd after the final was played. 4th place is still a fantastic achievement for both the players and Pulborough BC as a whole!

With the County competition rounds coming to a close, both Pulborough adults and juniors are heading for the final stages of the County Unbadged and the Under 25's Pairs. 15 year old Christian Bushell will play Sandy McIlvride from Middleton at home, whilst Marc Pells faces Mark Hoult from Chichester away, both matches are Area Semi-finals of the Sussex County Unbadged competition on the 16th July, which is a great achievement! Under 24 players Christian Bushell and Jacob Pells will play the Area Finals for the Under 24's Pairs at Hampden Park on the 20th July and whether they come first or second they will now play in the Nationals at Leamington Spa between the 27th and 31st of Aug - good luck lads! Sussex lady Jane Gray will play the semi-final of the Sussex ladies 2 Wood competition at Preston on the 20th July, with potential finals the following weekend should she get through.

Next week potentially will see 2 friendlies and a WSBL match away at Worthing Pavilion, so watch this space!

