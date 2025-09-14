They finished second in Division 1 of the West Sussex Bowls League, in mid-table in Division 1 of the Brooks Motors League and had many notable club and County competition individual and team results.

Last Tuesday saw the last home friendly against Arundel BC. Three triples played some competitive bowls, but the home team proved just too strong for the visitors, taking all three rinks by some margin!

Trevor Bushell and team pulled back from 11/8 down on the 10th end to take a further 22 shots in the next eight ends, including a 7 on the 17th to win by 30-15.

Dave Cobbold's team of Jacob Pells and Ian Younger won 13 ends to finish 27/6, but Top rink, by a single shot 30/8, were Captain John Brown, with Sylvia Smith as Lead and Jane Gray as 2, after a strong first half and some outrageous luck saw every tricky shot go Pulborough's way. The final score was 87/29 to Pulborough.

After the cancellation of the Witterings Ladies Open, the next match was the Annual President v Captain Ashes in fancy dress. The Captain's team had to wear green and the President wore yellow, with the two teams fighting for crowing rights over a simple wooden box containing the ashes of the original scorecard from years before.

Costumes included various fruits, a bumblebee, a lifeguard, a cheese string and several alcoholic beverages!

President Malcolm Gray and his team of Jane Gray, Sylvia Smith and Ian Younger started strongly and held on to win by 17-14.

Rink 3 saw Captain John Brown and his team of Allison Forster, L.A Feldmanis and Ivan Salmon battle Jacob Pells, Poppy Pells, Christian Bushell and Dave Fuller, but despite their best efforts the game got away from them making it a clean sweep for the President's yellow team 44/25, until the newly elected Club Captain and President meet on the green again next year.

As the grand finale of the Pulborough season, the Sussex U24s played Hampshire in the Junior Home Counties League on the green at Pulborough on Sunday morning.

Three rinks played, with a friendly rink of Pulborough v Sussex on rink six. The scores were balanced throughout, with Sussex ahead on one rink by a good margin, behind on another by a similar score and level on the third by the 14th end.

Pulborough juniors Jacob Pells, Christian Bushell and Alfie Fuller played on separate rinks, with Christian's winning 16/14, Jacob's missing out by 13/37 and Alfie's getting Top rink by 24/11, giving Sussex two rink wins, but Hampshire the overall result 62/53.

Sussex look to finish third in the league table, just behind Hampshire. It's good to see that the future of the game is in good hands.

Pulborough now shut down for the winter and look forward to a return to the green next spring.

1 . Contributed Pulborough players show their fun side in the club Ashes Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed President Malcolm Gray as Cheese string, accepts the Club ASHES from Captain John Brown Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed President Malcolm showing his skill on the green! Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Malcolm Gray and Dave Cobbold in their fancy dress finery! Photo: Submitted