Pulborough reach semi-finals of the PC Cup for the second year in a row!

First up, after a cancelled match against Horsham, was a 3 triple friendly at Cranleigh in Surrey at 2.30pm on Wednesday. Always a tough fixture, this year was no exception, with just one Pulborough team coming out on top. Skip John Brown, led his team of Sylvia Smith and Dave Soutar to a 21/18 win, with Malcolm Gray, Poppy Pells and Jane Gray close on their heals, only losing by two shots after a late comeback. The final score was a respectable 54/42 to Cranleigh, which considering the strength in their team, was a good result for Pulborough.

The only home match of the week was at 2pm on Saturday afternoon, with Pulborough taking on Middleton the the Quarter-finals of the knock-out PC Cup, which is part of the Men's West Sussex Bowls League. 4 rinks played 18 ends of close bowls, with only the overall score counting towards the win. By halfway the homeside were already 25 shots up, largely due to an outstanding performance by Steve Adsett's team on rink 5, who were leagues ahead of Middleton and with every team keeping it close, Middleton couldn't get ahead and lost 3/4 rinks dropping a heavy score of 77/43 to Pulborough. Top rink for Pulborough went to Ray Knight, Ryan Davy, Steve Meadowcroft and Steve Adsett, who scored 14 shots in 5 ends to win by 24 shots to 10! Pulborough will now play either East Preston or Crablands in the Semi Final before the end of August.

After an evening propping up the bar, a bleary-eyed Pulborough team travelled to Worthing Pavilion for a 10am start on Sunday morning! They were greeted with the kitchen selling bacon rolls, tea and coffee, which went down a treat! 4 rinks of men took to the green for a WSBL match against the Pavilion Bears and despite their best efforts Pulborough stole 8/10 League points from under their noses, which will help them climb further up the Div. 1 League table. Top rink went to Matt Ives, Christian Bushell, Ryan Davy and Trevor Bushell by 22 shots to 9 after taking the lead on the 10th end and not looking back!

In County news, Jane Gray represented Pulborough at the Ladies County Semi-finals at Preston on Sunday morning in the 2 wood singles, but unfortunately lost out to Tracy McBride from Burgess Hill by 16 shots to 11, but considering it's her first year of entering the competition, I'm sure there's more to come!

1 . Contributed Christian Bushell in action against Middleton BC Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Ian Younger in action against Middleton BC Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Poppy Pells in action at Cranleigh BC Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Poppy Pell's Junior woods holding shot at Cranleigh BC Photo: Submitted