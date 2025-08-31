Pulborough secure second place in West Sussex Bowls League

The late August Bank Holiday Monday heralded the return of President's Day, hosted by Club President Malcolm Gray. 5

Five triples played four matches of five ends to decide the winners on shot difference. With just two matches in each session, one team sat out for a break and heckled their opposition!

Three teams finished on a positive shot difference: Dave Fuller, Steve Bicknell and Ray Knight managed +1, second place went to Skip Jacob Pells, with Jenny Jacobs leading and Jenny Miland-Taylor as 2 on +10 shots, but the winners on +12 shots were Ivan Salmon as Skip, Jane Gray as number 2 and Poppy Pells, our star of the future as Lead!

Norfolk Yellow played Pulborough's final round in the Brookes Motors League on a wet Thursday afternoon from 2pm. Two triples played in horrible conditions on a wet, heavy green that suited the away team, who went on to take the win by 34 shots to 21. Pulborough have however managed to stay in the top half of the Division 1 League table despite a mixed bag of results this season.

The hotly anticipated semi-final of the knockout PC Cup on Friday evening between Pulborough and Crablands saw more than 20 supporters from the away team invade the Pulborough clubhouse to cheer on their team, which spurred them on to take the win by four shots overall.

Pulborough took two of the four rinks, but dropped a heavy score on rink 1 which sealed their fate, but just getting to the semi-final is a huge achievement for a club the size of Pulborough! Top rink went to Captain John Brown, with Alfie Fuller as Lead, James Barber as two and Ian Younger as 3 by 19 shots to10.

Stedham players travelled to Pulborough for a 3 triple friendly on Saturday in yet more soggy conditions! Of the three rinks Steve Adsett's team of Sylvia Smith and Jenny Miland-Taylor played 15 ends and finished on 17 shots to 10, taking top rink of the day.

Hot on their heels on 14/8 was Ivan Salmon, Fran Perks and Jane Gray who managed only 12 ends before the heavens opened! Even though the match didn't reach full length, everyone enjoyed a relaxed, banter-filled match amongst friends!

Pulborough's last match in the West Sussex Bowls League for 2025 was at home to Southbourne on Sunday afternoon. With the top spot in Division 1 already taken by East Preston, both teams were in the running for second place, so the players battled from the first end for a positive result.

Rink 1, skipped by Dave Cobbold, with Christian Bushell leading, Brian Maughan as 2 and Terry Chriss as 3, looked in trouble at the start, going 7/1 down by the 5th end, but 4 shots on the 6th brought them back into play and once ahead, they didn't look back, eventually taking top rink by 23 shots to 10!

Steve Meadowcroft, Malcolm Gray, Ryan Davy and Melvin Green managed a 21/12 win and Steve Adsett and team finished on 27/19 giving Pulborough 8/10 League points and second place in Div 1, which far exceeds their expectations in their first year after promotion to the top tier - well done lads!

Pulborough play the Sussex Vice Patrons on Monday afternoon, host a match between Sussex and Dorset on Wednesday, play a friendly at home to Marine Gardens on Thursday and have the club Finals on Saturday and Sunday - another full week!

1 . Contributed Jane Gray, Ivan Salmon and Poppy Pells win on President's Day! Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Brian Maughan in action against Southbourne BC Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Ryan Davy showing great technique on the mat against Southbourne BC Photo: Submitted