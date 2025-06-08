Pulborough win area quarter-finals of County Double Fours

First up, in horrendous conditions was a trip to Middleton for the next round of the Brookes Motors League. Two triples played 18 ends in driving rain and strong winds, with one team of Marc Pells, Jacob Pells and Sylvia Smith coping well enough to snatch 2 points on a day when the match should really have been cancelled!

A home BML against Fishbourne on Thursday was supposed to be dryer, but they say never to trust the weather forecast and they weren't wrong! By the time the match finished the players were soaked and just missed out on the win by 28 shots to 37. Top rink went to Skip Trevor Bushell, with Sylvia Smith as Lead and Jacob Pells as 2 by 22 shots to Fishbourne's 11!

Pulborough played the Area Final of the County Abbergavenny Double Fours on Wednesday evening against Witterings BC. The match was certainly a game of two halves, with the home rink of Christian Bushell, Dave Cobbold, Matt Ives and Steve Adsett storming ahead by 14 shots to 4 at 10 ends, whilst the away team of Ray Knight, James Barber, Trevor Bushell and Ian Younger peaked at 13/2 at halfway.

But Witterings never gave up leading to a nail biting last few ends and a squeaky win by 40 shots to 33 for Pulborough, who will now play Lindfield in the Quarter Final on Wednesday the 11th at 6pm.

After an evening at the bar, some of the Pulborough players reluctantly headed to Bognor for a 10am start on Sunday the 8th for the next round of the West Sussex Bowls League. 4 rinks played in dry, sunny conditions, with Pulborough winning 3 by a healthy margin.

Top rink went to Skip Steve Adsett, with Dave Soutar as Lead, Ryan Davy as 2 and Alfie Knight as 3, winning 14/18 ends to finish on 21 shots to 5!. The final result was 72/66 and 8 valuable League points to Pulborough, who currently sit top of the table in Division 1!

Pulborough Juniors Christian Bushell, Alfie Fuller and Jacob Pells played for the West Sussex Under 24s team against Surrey on Sunday, with Sussex winning 2/3 rinks and overall by 15 shots. Christian's rink took top honours, winning convincingly by 33 shots to 15. What a fantastic experience for all 3 Pulborough lads!

The week ahead looks equally as busy, with Pulborough playing host to the Rotary Club of Storrington and Pulborough, the local Sea Scouts group, a friendly at Sutton, a WSBL match against Tarring Priory on Saturday and the club Drawn Pairs on Sunday, what a week!

1 . Contributed Malcolm Gray showing that anything goes when the weather turns on you! Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Melvin Green braving the weather at Pulborough BC Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Jacob Pells playing in the rain at Pulborough BC Photo: Submitted