Races galore for Burgess Hill Runners

As we gear up for Christmas, Burgess Hill Runners members are still getting out and about taking parts in all sorts of races.

First to report on this week is the last of the WSFRL races, the Horsham Joggers Gunpowder Trot.

Neil Philpott was first for BHR in 33:32. He was followed by Steve Barrett (34:10), Andrew Bishop (35:12), Daniel Belton (38:50), Stephen Divers (40:58), Jill Bennett (42:56), Richard Light (43:03), Chris Page (43:56), Katherine Hughes (47:55) and Hugh Stevenage (58:21).

Next came the return of a favourite for the club, the November Brighton 10k, hosted by Brighton and Hove AC.

The BHR team at WSFRL Gunpowder Trot

Ben Peters was first for BHR in 36:20. He was followed by Chris Alden (37:42), Phil Wallek (38:24), Jamie Goodhead (41:52), Gayle Tyler (43:08), Andrew Bishop (43:43), Kath Wallek (44:12), Susan Wintle (45:41), Annette Maynard (47:06), Hannah Goodhead (48:39), Gary Parr (50:36), John Palmer (51:12), David Anscombe (52:34), Tshepho Mati (52:48), Antonia Boxall (53:46), John Schofield (53:48), Claire Giles (56:41), Nigel Cruttenden (57:23), Marlene McHale (59:28), Kim Cruttenden (1:01:26), Sarah Parr (1:01:47) and Katie Howes (1:03:36).

Elsewhere, Annette Maynard and John Palmer ran the Thorney Island Off Road Half Marathon in 1:55:14 and 2:14:48 respectively.

Rob Carr completed the Podgorica Marathon in 3:57:40. And Marlene McHale came 1st in category at the Manchester Half Marathon, finishing in 2:11:45.