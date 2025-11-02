Rain and frustration as Bridges fall short at Erith

Dan Ferreria received man of the match against Erith Town

by Robert Nastase Erith Town 1, Three Bridge 0 Isthmian South East Division

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Bridges endured a frustrating afternoon in South-East London as they slipped to a narrow 1–0 defeat away at Erith Town — a result that ends their recent good run and serves as a reminder of how fine the margins can be in the Isthmian South-East League.

On a miserable, rain-swept Saturday, Bridges arrived keen to maintain their position at the top of the table, while their hosts were battling to climb clear of the relegation zone. The opening exchanges offered little in the way of quality or excitement, with both sides struggling to cope with the conditions and the swirling wind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For most of the first half, neither side managed to fashion a meaningful opportunity — until the 39th minute, when Bridges failed to deal with a routine ball into the box. The loose clearance fell kindly for Tom O’Connor, who lashed home a superb 20-yard strike beyond Sam Roberts to give Erith the lead.

The goal seemed to spark Bridges into life briefly before the interval, but despite some increased possession and pressure, they were unable to trouble the home goalkeeper as Erith took their slender advantage into the break.

After halftime, many expected Bridges to find another gear. Instead, the visitors struggled to establish control, often resorting to long, hopeful passes that played into Erith’s hands. The hosts defended resolutely, managed the game well, and were more than content to slow the tempo whenever possible.

Manager’s tactical tweaks saw Billy Irving, usually a central defender, pushed up front late on as Bridges searched for an equaliser. But despite the change of shape, the league leaders failed to carve out any clear chances, and the final whistle confirmed a disappointing afternoon — Erith Town 1, Three Bridges 0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a forgettable game for the neutral, but a vital three points for the home side, while Bridges were left ruing a missed opportunity to extend their lead at the top. They remain league leaders with 33 points from 15 matches, but will know improvement is needed heading into a busy week.

Three Bridges FC: Roberts, Ferreira, Neathey, Bull, J. Hallard (sub Bennett 69’), Villavicencio (sub Irving 81’), Adeyinka, Rivera, Velvick (sub Ghannam 38’), R. Hallard, Leighton

Player of the Match: Dan Ferreira

On a day where few in yellow and black found their rhythm, Ferreira was one of the few to show intent — trying to drive forward from defence and inject some urgency into a flat Bridges display.

Next Fixtures

Wednesday: Away vs Kingstonian

Away vs Kingstonian Saturday: Home vs Sittingbourne (Top-of-the-table clash)