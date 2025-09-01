Rain stops play but Little Common Seconds shine

The penultimate weekend of the Division 3E season saw second-placed Little Common welcome third-placed Lindfield, with both sides knowing victory would give them the upper hand in the race for the final playoff spot.

But the weather proved to be the biggest factor. After a week of heavy rain, the toss carried extra weight, and it went Lindfield’s way. Choosing to bowl first, the visitors gained an immediate advantage.

Little Common, sitting in the stronger position before the match, were well aware that further showers later in the day could shorten or even abandon play. Their task was to bat long enough to ensure the match reached a result-defining stage. Despite gloomy skies and six separate interruptions, they battled through the full 45 overs, posting 142-9 with Kaleb Auld top-scoring on 27.

Persistent rain continued to interrupt play, and with Lindfield still nearly 100 runs short, the umpires had no choice but to call off the game. The abandonment leaves Little Common holding on to second place going into their final fixture — a tricky away clash against relegation-threatened Crowhurst Park.

Reflecting on the match, captain Jon Meredith said:

“It was a shame for the weather to be so influential given how hard both teams have worked this season. We’re in a good position, but Crowhurst Park are a good team and will be tough to beat next week, so we’ll need to be at our best.”

There was brighter news for Little Common’s 2nd XI, who travelled to Crowborough knowing 38 points from their final two fixtures would secure promotion.

After being sent in to bat, the Ramblers built steadily, with valuable contributions from Ben Atkin (38), Fin Jack (33), Dan Clifford (26) and Sam Prakah (23). They closed on a competitive 202 all out from the final over.

The weather held long enough for the bowlers to do their job. Crowborough were dismissed for 155, giving Little Common a 30-point win. Skipper Jack Biddiss (2-26), David Till (2-34) and Ben Thwaites (2-26) led the attack.

The 2nd XI now need just eight points from their final match at home to bottom-placed Firle to seal promotion to Division 6 next summer.

Captain Biddiss praised his side’s efforts, saying:

“It’s always nervy in poor conditions when you’re unsure how the rest of the county will be affected. But the team responded brilliantly, and we’ve put ourselves in a fantastic position to achieve the goal we set at the start of the season.”