Ramblers progress hindered by back to back defeats
Little Common first hosted Bolney - a side packed with talent including ex-internationals and several hundred first class cricket appearances between them. The match represented the last two perfect sides in Division 3 going head to head.
Ramblers captain Jon Meredith won the toss and elected to bat on a warm day at Little Common Recreation Ground and saw his side post 247-7 from the allocated 45 overs. Particular highlights were Malcolm Johnson's third century of the season with a brilliantly made 123 and a 31* not out from Mark Hopkinson.
The bowling innings started well with Varun Khullar taking the wicket of Gould but contributions from Bolney continued to come despite Eddie Lemmon's 3-58. The visitors chased the total 5 down but with 7 overs remaining to maintain their own perfect start.
The bounce back this weekend did not come at Lindfield as a disappointing batting performance led to Little Common being bowled out for 141 despite Mark Hopkinson's gutsy 67.
In response, Lindfield at 82-5, Little Common were given a window of opportunity but Lindfield batted sensibly and ticked over the target. Kaleb Auld was the pick of the Rambler bowlers with 3-51.
Ramblers will hope to get back to winning ways as they entertain Crowhurst Park this Saturday. The club will be hosting a sponsors tea to thank all sponsors for their support in the current season. Prior to the start, they will also be paying tribute to Dennis Smith & Steve Richardson alongside their families who we sadly lost in recent times with a memorial tree to thank them for their service to the club.